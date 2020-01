Mir 1.7 was released today as the newest feature release for this Ubuntu-focused display stack that for the past two years now has focused on serving viable Wayland support.With the Mir 1.7 release there are a number of X11 client improvements, including the ability to show basic window decorations, a new configuration knob for specifying the XWayland executable to utilize for the support, and various code clean-ups.Elsewhere in the Mir 1.7 codebase is output handling improvements, applying the output scale correctly for dealing with HiDPI displays, and various other fixes.More details on Mir 1.7 via GitHub