Mir 1.7 was released today as the newest feature release for this Ubuntu-focused display stack that for the past two years now has focused on serving viable Wayland support.
With the Mir 1.7 release there are a number of X11 client improvements, including the ability to show basic window decorations, a new configuration knob for specifying the XWayland executable to utilize for the support, and various code clean-ups.
Elsewhere in the Mir 1.7 codebase is output handling improvements, applying the output scale correctly for dealing with HiDPI displays, and various other fixes.
More details on Mir 1.7 via GitHub.
