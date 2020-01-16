Mir 1.7 Released With Improvements For Running X11 Software
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 16 January 2020 at 06:54 PM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Mir 1.7 was released today as the newest feature release for this Ubuntu-focused display stack that for the past two years now has focused on serving viable Wayland support.

With the Mir 1.7 release there are a number of X11 client improvements, including the ability to show basic window decorations, a new configuration knob for specifying the XWayland executable to utilize for the support, and various code clean-ups.

Elsewhere in the Mir 1.7 codebase is output handling improvements, applying the output scale correctly for dealing with HiDPI displays, and various other fixes.

More details on Mir 1.7 via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Better Support Scanners Compliant With Apple AirScan
With Python 2 EOL'ed, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Along With Its Python 2 Removal
Ubuntu 13.04 vs. Ubuntu 20.04 Development Performance Comparison Without Mitigations
Ubuntu 19.10 Laptop Disk Encryption Benchmarks
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Recommend Using ZFS On Linux
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations