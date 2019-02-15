Mir 1.1.1 RC1 Has Fixes For PostmarketOS, Demo Shells Using Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 15 February 2019 at 01:29 PM EST.
Mir 1.1 was released back in December as the first post-1.0 feature update while now preparing for release is the Mir 1.1.1 maintenance milestone.

Canonical's Alan Griffiths has tagged the Mir 1.1.1 release candidate today as the newest bug-fix release. Highlights include:

- Fixing issues with PostmarketOS support, particularly around its usage of the musl C library rather than Glibc. PostmarketOS is the mobile Linux distribution derived from Alpine Linux that's been having a steady following in recent times and running on the Nexus 5/7, Nokia N9, and other devices.

- Updating Mir's demo shells to use Wayland directly now rather than the old Mir APIs. In turn, this also allows these demo shells to work with the NVIDIA EGLStreams support that is new to Mir 1.1.

- The Mir test tools can now be run from a Snap.

More details in this thread. A PPA is available for Ubuntu users wishing to try out the release candidate of Mir 1.1.1.
