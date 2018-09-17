Mir 1.0 was talked about for release last year but at the last minute they reverted it to Mir 0.28. There is now a patch pending that is once again attempting the Mir 1.0 milestone.
Mir 1.0 was pulled back previously after Canonical shifted away from its mobile/convergence effort as well as slashed some of the Mir resources involved. Since then Mir has continued to mature but with a focus on offering Wayland protocol compatibility and a platform still catering to Snaps and Ubuntu IoT use-cases.
With the Wayland support within Mir squared away for the essentials, now it seems they are preparing for the Mir 1.0 banner.
This morning was the surprising pull request just entitled "Release" with no description. In there it's bumping Mir 0.32.2 to Mir 1.0.0 with the patch by Canonical's Alan Griffiths.
Among the work that's been building up in Mir since the last point release months ago was XDG Shell stable support, a configuration mechanism for handling enabled Wayland extensions, improved Wayland protocol scanner, display configuration file support in the MirAL library, various demo updates, experimental X11 support on XWayland, and a lot of bug fixing around Mir code and its Wayland support. Given the stage of their Wayland support, it's not too surprising they are now opting for Mir 1.0 -- more than five years after Mir began as what Canonical was hoping would be their X.Org/Wayland replacement for Ubuntu systems.
