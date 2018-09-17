Canonical Developers Now Preparing Mir 1.0 For Release With Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 17 September 2018 at 09:59 AM EDT. 19 Comments
UBUNTU --
Mir 1.0 was talked about for release last year but at the last minute they reverted it to Mir 0.28. There is now a patch pending that is once again attempting the Mir 1.0 milestone.

Mir 1.0 was pulled back previously after Canonical shifted away from its mobile/convergence effort as well as slashed some of the Mir resources involved. Since then Mir has continued to mature but with a focus on offering Wayland protocol compatibility and a platform still catering to Snaps and Ubuntu IoT use-cases.

With the Wayland support within Mir squared away for the essentials, now it seems they are preparing for the Mir 1.0 banner.

This morning was the surprising pull request just entitled "Release" with no description. In there it's bumping Mir 0.32.2 to Mir 1.0.0 with the patch by Canonical's Alan Griffiths.

Among the work that's been building up in Mir since the last point release months ago was XDG Shell stable support, a configuration mechanism for handling enabled Wayland extensions, improved Wayland protocol scanner, display configuration file support in the MirAL library, various demo updates, experimental X11 support on XWayland, and a lot of bug fixing around Mir code and its Wayland support. Given the stage of their Wayland support, it's not too surprising they are now opting for Mir 1.0 -- more than five years after Mir began as what Canonical was hoping would be their X.Org/Wayland replacement for Ubuntu systems.
19 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Mir Is Back To Running On Phones, Thanks To UBports
Ubuntu Now Shipping On The Dell Precision 5530 Developer Edition
Mir's EGMDE "Edge" Now Has Experimental X11 Support, Static Display Configuration
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 Released With Ubuntu 16.04 Base
Feature Development Is Over On Ubuntu 18.10
Ubuntu/Debian Add LZ4-Compressed Initramfs Support, Will Auto Decide LZ4/XZ Choice
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Gamers Using Wine/DXVK To Play Blizzard's Overwatch Banned - Updated
AMD Contributes 8.5x More Code To The Linux Kernel Than NVIDIA, But Intel Still Leads
Firefox Is Now Built With Clang+LTO Everywhere, Sizable Performance Wins For Linux
Intel Releases New BSD-Licensed Open-Source Firmware Implementation
AMD Finally Rolls Out New Linux Patches For Adaptive-Sync / VRR (FreeSync)
Mozilla Begins Slowly Enabling WebRender For Some Users