Mir 0.32.1 Released With Launcher For Internal Wayland Clients, Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 13 July 2018 at 12:37 PM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Canonical developers working on Mir have prepared the release of Mir 0.32.1 with a few fixes and improvements off the recent release of Mir 0.32.

The Mir abstraction library (libmiral) now has a launcher for internal Wayland clients and the MirAL shell has reinstated the "spinner" in Wayland for when starting the shell. There are also several bug fixes pertaining to Mir's Wayland and Mesa support in this point release.

Meanwhile, Mir developers are still working on XDG-Shell stable support as well as supporting more Wayland extensions and other upcoming feature work. Details on discourse.ubuntu.com.

Canonical this week also put out a new blog post about how Mir is important to their Ubuntu IoT vision.
