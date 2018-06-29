Canonical's Alan Griffiths has just announced the release of the huge Mir 0.32 update.
While last year Canonical stopped developing Unity 8 and cut back its work on the Mir display server to instead focus on Wayland compatibility and tailor it for IoT use-cases, Mir does continue maturing. Alan Griffiths wrote of the Mir 0.32 Wayland support, "With Mir 0.32 we’ve reached a point where our Wayland support and, importantly, support in toolkits is reaching and exceeding par with the support for the legacy Mir client API. While there are still a few features (e.g. screencasting) that can only be accessed by the legacy Mir client API they don’t affect most clients and for IoT uses Wayland is the approach we have documented and recommend."
Mir 0.32 features much better Wayland support with copy/paste, sub-surface support, bug fixing, and other support. Also big with Mir 0.32 is working logind support so that Mir sessions like EGMDE or UBports Unity 8 can be easily launched from the system's log-in/display manager.
There is also now support in the MirAL abstraction layer for launching Wayland clients and using Wayland within a Mir-based shell, various library improvements, a ton of bugs fixed, and other enhancements.
More details on Mir 0.32 via the just-posted announcement at community.ubuntu.com.
