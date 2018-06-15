Canonical's developers working on the Mir display server are putting the finishing touches on the Mir 0.32 release.
Mir 0.32 is another big release as the developers remain focus on getting their Wayland support squared away. Additionally, Mir developers have been working on Logind support that is needed so Mir shells like the EGMDE example shell or Unity 8 can be easily accessed from the GDM3 log-in/display manager.
Mir 0.32 is bringing Wayland sub-surface support, initial Wayland copy/cut/paste support, updates to the Mir Abstraction Layer (Libmiral), the hopeful Logind support, the libinput back-end can now run without root privileges, support for input regions on Wayland, and a wide range of other improvements. Many bugs have also been fixed in the Mir 0.32 development process.
The tentative changes for Mir 0.32 can be checked out via community.ubuntu.com.
Add A Comment