Mir 0.31.1 Released With Various Wayland Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 30 March 2018 at 01:14 PM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Another minor update to Mir has arrived ahead of next month's Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" release.

Mir 0.31.1 takes care of some warnings emitted now by GCC 8, a few minor fixes, and then is mostly focused on Wayland fixes.

The Wayland fixes include subcompositor fixes, better handling when a frame is destroyed, allow Wayland clients to set/hide the cursor, better surface configuration, and sequencing XDG events correctly.

The list of the Mir fixes making up the v0.31.1 release can be found via GitHub.


