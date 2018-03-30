Another minor update to Mir has arrived ahead of next month's Ubuntu 18.04 LTS "Bionic Beaver" release.
Mir 0.31.1 takes care of some warnings emitted now by GCC 8, a few minor fixes, and then is mostly focused on Wayland fixes.
The Wayland fixes include subcompositor fixes, better handling when a frame is destroyed, allow Wayland clients to set/hide the cursor, better surface configuration, and sequencing XDG events correctly.
The list of the Mir fixes making up the v0.31.1 release can be found via GitHub.
