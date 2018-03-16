Mir 0.31 Is On The Way With MirAL 2.0, Wayland XDG-Shell Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 16 March 2018 at 07:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Ahead of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS next month the Mir developers are working to release Mir version 0.31.

The focus of the upcoming Mir 0.31 release is on MirAL version 2.0 and Wayland XDG-Shell support. MirAL 2.0 takes a ABI/API cleansing for this Mir abstraction layer to assist in writing code for Mir. This does result in some simplification for users of MirAL.

Mir 0.31 is also shipping with Wayland XDG-Shell V6 unstable support as the latest version of this protocol extension dealing with minimizing of windows and other surface management features for compositors. The XDG_Shell is now going stable but for now the Mir support is using the V6 unstable target. This is part of Mir's effort at improving their Wayland compatibility.

The v0.31 release plan details can be found at community.ubuntu.com.

Canonical's Alan Griffiths does note their work on an example Mir desktop session hasn't evolved in time for the 0.31 cycle but is hopeful for it in the next update.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Mir Devs Are Still Working On An Example Mir Desktop Session For Ubuntu 18.04
Canonical Working On Zstd-Compressed Debian Packages For Ubuntu
Mir Enables XDG Shell By Default, Dropping Mir EGL For Ubuntu 18.04
18.04 Beta 1 Released For Opt-In Ubuntu Flavors
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
UBPorts Is Working On Unity 8 For Debian
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released
Windows 10 Spring Update Bringing WSL Unix Sockets Support, OpenSSH / Curl / Tar Support