Ahead of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS next month the Mir developers are working to release Mir version 0.31.
The focus of the upcoming Mir 0.31 release is on MirAL version 2.0 and Wayland XDG-Shell support. MirAL 2.0 takes a ABI/API cleansing for this Mir abstraction layer to assist in writing code for Mir. This does result in some simplification for users of MirAL.
Mir 0.31 is also shipping with Wayland XDG-Shell V6 unstable support as the latest version of this protocol extension dealing with minimizing of windows and other surface management features for compositors. The XDG_Shell is now going stable but for now the Mir support is using the V6 unstable target. This is part of Mir's effort at improving their Wayland compatibility.
The v0.31 release plan details can be found at community.ubuntu.com.
Canonical's Alan Griffiths does note their work on an example Mir desktop session hasn't evolved in time for the 0.31 cycle but is hopeful for it in the next update.
Add A Comment