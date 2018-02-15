Mir 0.30 Released With Improved Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 15 February 2018 at 10:38 AM EST. 2 Comments
Canonical's Mir team has released Mir v0.30 as the latest version of this display server that for the past year has been retooling itself with Wayland protocol support.

With today's Mir 0.30 release, they have continued on their Wayland conquest and are offering better support for Wayland protocols. Some of the Wayland changes in Mir 0.30 include a client connection change to allow Wayland clients to work on Unity 8, a keyboard state change to fix switching between clients, multiple crash fixes, and experimental support for the XDG-Shell v6 protocol.

Mir 0.30 also has included work on the WLCS test suite, pointer event handling improvements, continuous integration support on Fedora 27, support for CMake's Ninja generator with the Mir build system configuration, and other bug fixes.

Mir 0.30 can be cloned from their GitHub site while soon the official 0.30 Mir packages should be available on Ubuntu.
