Canonical's Mir developers are working on getting Mir 0.30 release out the door. There has been no public communication whether they will attempt a Mir 1.0 release this cycle after deciding against it the last minute for Ubuntu 17.10 due to their shift in focus.
Mir 0.30 is the next release coming and the developers involved have been staging a number of fixes and other minor improvements for this display server that as of late has been focused on Wayland and multi-distribution support. Release candidates of Mir 0.30 are currently available. It's mostly minor work and continued support for Wayland but no headlining features that I have found yet.
In this week's Mir status update, Alan Griffiths of Canonical shared this screenshot of their Mir work on Fedora:
Last week at FOSDEM, Alan did give a Mir presentation during the graphics development room but as of writing the video upload has yet to happen -- when it's available you will be able to find it here.
