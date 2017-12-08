While a few months ago we could have written off Mir as a dead project following the Unity 8 abandonment, Canonical is continuing to push it along in its new route of Wayland support.
Since one week ago when landing Mir in Fedora, Canonical developers have remained busy in advancing Mir. One of their latest achievements is getting MirScreencast support working. With this screen-casting functionality in place, they are preparing to tag their next release: v0.29.
Mir 0.29 contains the initial screencast support as well as other fixes. The Mir 0.29 release candidate is being composed right now and will be available via the Ubuntu PPA and Fedora Copr repositories later today.
Canonical has also determined that their work on the Wayland Conformance Test Suite (wlcs) will not be subject to their controversial Canonical Contributor License Agreement. They hope this will mean more contributions by others to the project while they continue fixing issues with their Mir Wayland support thanks to this test suite. They are also reviving their work on Mir performance and smoke tests.
More details in this weekly update by lead Mir developer Alan Griffiths.
Add A Comment