Mir 0.28.1 Arrives With Fixes, Fedora Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 1 November 2017 at 11:43 AM EDT. 6 Comments
Mir 0.28.1 is now available as a minor update over Mir 0.28 that squeezed out the door ahead of Ubuntu 17.10.

Over Mir 0.28 -- formerly known as "Mir 1.0" -- there are mostly fixes in this point release but also the build improvements for allowing Mir to run on Fedora and other Linux distributions. It will be interesting to see if any non-Ubuntu distributions end up picking up Mir as part of their package collection. So far those outside of Canonical interested in Mir are the Unity 8 forks / Ubports and possibly using Mir as a Wayland compositor by the MATE project.

Mir 0.28.1 also adds Wayland support for keymaps and now sets MirAL Desktop and MirAL App to use SDL's Wayland support by default rather than the SDL Mir code. There are bug fixes for cross-compiling, XWayland client updates not causing the contents to be redrawn, and other fixes.

More details on Mir 0.28.1 via community.ubuntu.com.
