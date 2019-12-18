MintBox3 Now Shipping As Fan-Less Small Form Factor Linux Desktop

Coinciding with the release of Linux Mint 19.3 is the debut of the MintBox3 Linux Mint pre-loaded small form factor desktop computer that is fan-less.
The MintBox3 comes via the continued partnership between Linux Mint and Israeli PC vendor CompuLab. The MintBox3 in particular is Linux Mint on the powerful Airtop 3.
The Airtop is a powerful fan-less computer that began shipping earlier this year while now is shipping with Linux Mint pre-loaded in cooperation with Linux Mint and from which the project will receive some of the proceeds.
The MintBox3 is backed by CompuLab's five-year warranty and features models with either Core i5 9500 or Core i9 9900K processors, integrated graphics or NVIDIA GeForce TX 1660 Ti, 16GB or 32GB of RAM, and NVMe SSD storage. I'm told by CompuLab they are currently exploring a possible mid-range model that would feature Radeon RX 5500 "Navi 14" graphics.
Those wanting to learn more about the high-end MintBox3 fan-less Linux desktop computer can do so via Fit-IoT.com. More details and other options on the Airtop 3 itself if planning to load your own operating system can be found here. The Airtop 3 continues working very well in our lab and is easily one of the best fan-less computers we've ever worked with.
