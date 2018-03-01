Linux Mint Rolls Out The MintBox Mini 2
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 25 March 2018 at 07:10 AM EDT. 4 Comments
If you are looking for a tiny Linux PC and happen to be a Linux Mint user, the MintBox Mini 2 is now available.

The MintBox Mini 2 basically comes down to a CompuLab Fitlet2 preloaded with this Ubuntu-derived Linux distribution. See our CompuLab Fitlet2 review from earlier this month: it's a phenomenal little Linux-friendly PC. It's low-power, passively-cooled, and built extremely well like we have always seen out of CompuLab.


The MintBox Mini 2 comes with a 64GB SSD, 4GB of RAM, Intel Celeron J3455 with HD Graphics 500, dual Gigabit LAN, and dual-band 802.11ac all for $299 USD. Or there is the MintBox Mini 2 Pro with a 120GB SSD and 8GB of RAM while the rest of the specs are the same and that will cost you just $349 USD.

The MintBox Mini 2 Pro is particularly a good deal if you are looking for a nice and compact Linux PC. More details on the Mini 2 via LinuxMint.com. You can also learn more about the Fitlet2 itself via Fit-IoT.com. The MintBox Mini 2 will officially begin shipping in June with the launch of Linux Mint 19.
