Linux 5.14 To Feature Enhanced Support For MikroTik 10G/25G NIC
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 29 May 2021 at 08:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX NETWORKING --
The Linux 5.14 kernel this summer will feature improved support for a new MikroTik 10G/25G NIC.

This network card works with the Linux kernel's existing Atheros atl1c network driver in the Linux kernel but for the 5.14 cycle is being extended to better support the capabilities of this MikroTik NIC. Details on this NIC though are light with it seemingly not launched yet.

Two pull requests so far have made it into "net-next" ahead of the Linux 5.14 cycle for improving this MikoTik 10G/25G NIC. First up is the initial support so the MikoTik NIC with the atl1c driver can enjoy a higher link speed, RX checksum offload, improved TX performance, and other improvements.

Interesting them on the performance front is this pull adapting the atl1c driver to support more RX/TX queues on the network card for spreading CPU load. The MikroTik network card when using this driver now allows for four RX/TX queues rather than just two. This doesn't change the behavior though for other hardware supported by this driver that can't handle the extra queues.

With the four RX/TX queues, the performance improvements are paying off. "Simultaneous TX + RX performance on AMD Threadripper 3960X with Mikrotik 10/25G NIC improved from 1.6Mpps to 3.2Mpps per port."

These MikoTik improvements and a whole lot more is queuing up in net-next ahead of the Linux 5.14 cycle opening up in roughly one month. Another notable network change coming is Intel's IGC driver supporting AF_XDP zero-copy.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.13 Networking Includes BPF Improvements, Optimizations, WWAN + MANA
Realtek RTL8156 2.5G Chips + RTL8153 To Be Supported By Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 Set To Introduce A WWAN Framework
The Linux Kernel Continues Crafting A WWAN Subsystem
Months After Being Deprecated, Linux Ready To Say Goodbye To WiMAX
Linux 5.13 To Address Some Networking Overhead Caused By Retpolines
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.13 Reverts + Fixes The Problematic University of Minnesota Patches
Mumblings Of A "Big New" Open-Source GPU Driver Coming...
M1RACLES: Apple M1 Exposed To Covert Channel Vulnerability
SiFive HiFive Unmatched RISC-V Developer Boards Begin Shipping
Wine 6.9 Released With More Improvements For Running Windows Apps/Games On Linux
PipeWire 0.3.28 Released With More PulseAudio Modules Implemented
NVIDIA 470 Series To Be The Last Supporting GTX 600/700 Series Kepler
GNOME Human Interface Guidelines Being Updated For GTK4, Other Modern Features