MikroBUS Patches Being Worked On For Better Supporting These Add-On Boards Under Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 27 July 2020 at 04:08 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
MikroBUS is the open add-on board standard aiming for "maximum expandability with the smallest number of pins". MikroBUS already has fairly robust industry support particularly in the embedded space while finally a mikroBUS mainline kernel driver may be near for Linux to improve the status quo of driver support.

MikroBUS supports I2C, SPI, UART, PWM, reset, interrupt, +3.3V and +5V power, and other capabilities for this interface intended for embedded peripherals. Some mikroBUS add-on boards already have mainline Linux kernel support but due to DeviceTree handling and the like it's rather a support mess right now while this new patchwork should much improve the ecosystem.

Vaishnav M A of the Beagle Board project is working on a mikroBUS driver for add-on boards with the goal of seeing it mainlined. Vaishnav noted that around 140 of 750 mikroBUS add-on boards to date already support Linux albeit there isn't a mainline solution for enabling these boards at run-time. This new mikroBUS driver aims to overhaul that situation to avoid having to deal with messy DeviceTree overlays to instead using an extended version of the Greybus manifest.

Embedded developers and others interested in mikroBUS for Linux can see this patch series for all the details on this new driver that is currently flying under a "request for comments" flag.
1 Comment
Related News
The Linux Kernel Begins Preparing Support For SD Express Cards
OpenRGB 0.3 Released For Open-Source RGB Lighting Control
Linux Seeing Kernel GPU Driver Support Two Decades Later For Matrox G200 Graphics Cards
JEDEC Publishes DDR5 Standard - Launching At 4.8 Gbps, Better Power Efficiency
Linux 5.9 Will Finally Offer Proper Support For The ThinkPad 10 Ultrabook Keyboard
Linux Might Pursue x86_64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
TUXEDO Computers Launches A Linux Laptop With Ryzen 7 4800H / Ryzen 5 4600H