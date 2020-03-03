Miguel de Icaza Talks Up WebAssembly Greatness
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 3 March 2020 at 06:56 AM EST.
GNOME co-founder Miguel de Icaza, who also started the Mono project and now working at Microsoft following their 2016 acquisition of Xamarin, has penned his first blog post in nearly one year -- and it's about WebAssembly.

Miguel de Icaza used a blog post to convey his growing love for WebAssmbly. While WebAssembly started out for the web as offering more performance and features than JavaScript and being better supported than Google's former Native Client, Miguel like others are increasingly fascinated by WebAssembly outside of the browser.

He noted that WebAssembly "checks all of the boxes in my book" from great code/memory isolation to discard of unused code/data, vast compiler infrastructure / tooling, and broad language support.

One of Miguel's favorite WebAssembly run-times on the desktop right now is Wasmer.

Those wanting to learn more about this long-time free software developer's thoughts on WebAssembly can stop by Miguel's blog. He ended with, "WebAssembly is an incredibly exciting space, and every day it seems like it opens possibilities that we could only dream of before."
7 Comments
