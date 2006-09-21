MidnightBSD 2.1 Released For This Desktop-Minded BSD
MidnightBSD 2.1 debuted this week as the latest version of one of the few desktop-focused BSD open-source operating system projects.

MidnightBSD 2.1 updates to the (somewhat out of date still) LLVM 10.0.1 compiler stack, moves to mport 2.1.4 for a newer version of its package manager, and has a number of other bug fixes and security updates. The mport package manager update in particular should address a number of problems previously plaguing MidnightBSD users.

MidnightBSD 2.1 also has a number of hardware updates including adding the NetFPGA SUME 4x10Gb Ethernet driver, updated Intel E1000 network driver, BCM54618SE PHY support, NVMe bug fixes, and other updates.

Downloads and more details on MidnightBSD 2.1 at midnightbsd.org.
