MidnightBSD is one of the easy-to-use, desktop-focused BSDs that makes it easy to run GNOME and other desktops like Lumina atop its FreeBSD base. MidnightBSD 1.2 was released on Halloween as an update providing updates to its base system and various fixes.
MidnightBSD 1.2 brings updates to its base system like now shipping the newest Bzip2 and OpenSSH. There are also a number of security and bug fixes ranging from possible buffer overflows in their Telnet client to fixing some USB issues. MidnightBSD's Mport package manager has also seen some corrections.
Those interested in this FreeBSD-based desktop-focused easy-to-use BSD operating system can learn more via MidnightBSD.org. MidnightBSD and GhostBSD are two of the great BSDs in this category of a good out-of-the-box desktop experience for those wanting to evaluate the current open-source BSD support on the weekend.
Add A Comment