MidnightBSD, the downstream of FreeBSD focused on desktop support and offers the Lumina desktop as well as GNOME 3 and other options, is out with its minor v1.1 update.
MidnightBSD 1.1 is a minor update over the v1.0 release from a few months back. This update features an updated OpenSSL and various other package updates, support for disabling TRIM on problematic controllers, various networking driver fixes, and other maintenance items carried out.
Those interested in trying out MidnightBSD 1.1 can find x86 and x86_64 download links along with other information on this new update over on MidnightBSD.org.
