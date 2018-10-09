Especially with TrueOS once again taking a new direction, one of the few current BSDs focused on a great desktop experience is MidnightBSD that is about to mark its 1.0 release.
MidnightBSD is a downstream of FreeBSD for x86/AMD64 and focused on shipping a great desktop stack. With MidnightBSD 1.0 there is much better hardware support including better AMD Ryzen processor compatibility, NVMe solid-state drive support, various networking device additions, initial support for some (older) AMD Radeon graphics cards, and other hardware support improvements largely from the import of new FreeBSD drivers.
MidnightBSD 1.0 also brings improvements to its Mport package manager, Bhyve virtualization support is now available, ZFS file-system support (including for root file-system), OpenBSD's doas replacing sudo, and various other software updates and improvements.
The 1.0 release ISOs and more information on MidnightBSD is available from the project site at MidnightBSD.org.
Add A Comment