Microsoft Teams Is Now Available For Linux In Public Preview Form

Back in September we learned that Microsoft was bringing their Microsoft Teams software to Linux and today it has entered a public preview state.
Microsoft Teams is the company's communication platform built for chat / video messaging / collaborative file storage and other features similar to Slack as its principal competitor.
Microsoft bringing their Teams software to Linux isn't such a big hurdle as it's built on CEF/Electron, but is nice to see native Linux support made available.
Microsoft Teams is available as a free trial while also offered through their Office 365 subscriptions.
More details on the Linux public preview via techcommunity.microsoft.com.
