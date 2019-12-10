Microsoft Teams Is Now Available For Linux In Public Preview Form
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 10 December 2019 at 12:35 PM EST. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT --
Back in September we learned that Microsoft was bringing their Microsoft Teams software to Linux and today it has entered a public preview state.

Microsoft Teams is the company's communication platform built for chat / video messaging / collaborative file storage and other features similar to Slack as its principal competitor.

Microsoft bringing their Teams software to Linux isn't such a big hurdle as it's built on CEF/Electron, but is nice to see native Linux support made available.

Microsoft Teams is available as a free trial while also offered through their Office 365 subscriptions.

More details on the Linux public preview via techcommunity.microsoft.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Microsoft Talks Up The Concept Of Panes, Tab Reordering For Windows Terminal
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
Microsoft's WSL2 Now Supports Memory Reclamation
Paragon Looks To Upstream Their Microsoft exFAT Driver For The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Developer Shows Linux Commands Seamlessly Integrated Within Windows PowerShell
Microsoft Outs .NET Core 3.0 With Continued Linux Support & Better Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
Systemd-homed Looks Like It Will Merged Soon For systemd 245
Linux 5.5 Lands Broadcom BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Bits