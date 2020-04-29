Back in 2018 Microsoft announced Shader Conductor as one of their newest open-source projects at the time for cross-compiling HLSL to other shading languages like GLSL. Out this morning is Shader Conductor v0.3.
Shader Conductor remains focused on cross-compiling HLSL shaders to other shading languages like SPIR-V and GLSL for OpenGL and Vulkan consumption as well as Apple's Metal Shading Language and ESSL for OpenGL ES.
With Shader Conductor 0.3, there is initial support for shader linking support to Direct3D DXIL, shift resource bindings in Vulkan, support for defining macros from the command-line, DXIL disassembly support, and for those on Windows is also Visual Studio 2019 support. But Shader Conductor also continues to be supported on Linux for those focused on porting their D3D/HLSL-based games to Linux.
More details on this updated Shader Conductor release via Microsoft's GitHub.
