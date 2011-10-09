Microsoft's New Open-Source Project Is "Shader Conductor" For Cross-Compiling HLSL
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 13 November 2018 at 07:25 AM EST. 2 Comments
MICROSOFT --
The latest open-source project out of Microsoft under an MIT license is Shader Conductor, which allows for cross-compiling HLSL to other languages -- including GLSL for OpenGL/Vulkan usage.

Shader Conductor is one of several open-source projects for going from one shading language to another. With Microsoft's Shader Conductor the focus is on converting HLSL to GLSL or SPIR-V (OpenGL/Vulkan), ESSL (OpenGL ES), MSL (Apple Metal), and older HLSL shader models. Shader Conductor can handle all shader stages, including geometry and compute shaders.

This is far from the first project in this space, but is an official Microsoft open-source initiative. Presumably their hope is that game developers will focus on a Direct3D/HLSL-first workflow and only later than focus on other graphics APIs like OpenGL/Vulkan/Metal, rather than the other way around.

Shader Conductor relies upon Microsoft's previously open-sourced DirectX Shader Compiler as well as the Khronos SPIRV-Cross project for dealing with SPIR-V. Funny enough, it's SPIRV-Cross doing much of the heavy lifting with the DirectXShaderCompiler emitting SPIR-V intermediate representation before taking it either to one of Khronos' own shading languages or Metal or even for Direct3D 9/10/11 HLSL targeting.


Funny enough, Microsoft's Shader Conductor is relying upon SPIR-V in going from Direct3D 12 HLSL to Direct3D 9/10/11 compliant shaders.


Shader Conductor is still in the early stages of development and its code was just made public a few days ago on GitHub.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Microsoft News
Linux Getting Two-Line Patch To Finally Deal With The Quirky Microsoft OEM Mouse
The WSL Improvements In The Windows 10 October 2018 Update
The FSF Wants Microsoft To Do More To Help Fight Software Patents
Microsoft Joins Open Invention Network With Its 60,000+ Patents
Windows 10 October 2018 Update, Windows Server 2019 Now Available
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Popular News This Week
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
Hands On With The Most Open-Source, High-Performance System For 2018
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
AMD Next Horizon: Zen 2, 7nm Vega, AMD On Amazon EC2
ReactOS 0.4.10 Released For The Newest "Open-Source Windows" Experience