Microsoft Makes Their C++ Standard Library Open-Source (STL)

Microsoft has begun their next open-source expedition by open-sourcing an important piece of MSVC / Visual Studio... STL, their C++ standard library.
In a surprising move, this week announced their C++ Standard Library used by their MSVC tool-chain and Visual Studio is now open-source. Microsoft's C++ Standard Library is available under an Apache 2.0 license and with the LLVM exception regarding linking, so all is well on that front.
All of the code is out there while more details like their planned road-map, CMake build system support, and other improvements are coming soon.
The goals of the Microsoft C++ Standard Library are to be conformant to spec, extremely fast, usable, and extensive compatibility.
More details on the now open-source STL via GitHub.
13 Comments