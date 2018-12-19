Microsoft Announces "Project Mu" For Open-Source UEFI Alternative To TianoCore
Microsoft is getting into the open-source UEFI game with today's announcement of Project Mu, which powers their Surface hardware as well as Hyper-V platform.

Project Mu is Microsoft's attempt at "Firmware as a Service" delivered as open-source. Microsoft developed Project Mu under the belief that the open-source TianoCore UEFI reference implementation is "not optimized for rapid servicing across multiple product lines."

Project Mu offers secure management of UEFI settings, reportedly better security, a "high performance boot", modern BIOS menu examples including an on-screen keyboard, secure management of UEFI settings, and related features.


One of the Project Mu configuration screens, courtesy Microsoft.


Project Mu itself appears forked from TianoCore EDK2. More details on it can be found via the documentation at Mu on GitHub and today's open-sourcing announcement.
