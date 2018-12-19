Microsoft Announces "Project Mu" For Open-Source UEFI Alternative To TianoCore

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 14 years.

Microsoft is getting into the open-source UEFI game with today's announcement of Project Mu, which powers their Surface hardware as well as Hyper-V platform.Project Mu is Microsoft's attempt at "Firmware as a Service" delivered as open-source. Microsoft developed Project Mu under the belief that the open-source TianoCore UEFI reference implementation is "not optimized for rapid servicing across multiple product lines."Project Mu offers secure management of UEFI settings, reportedly better security, a "high performance boot", modern BIOS menu examples including an on-screen keyboard, secure management of UEFI settings, and related features.



One of the Project Mu configuration screens, courtesy Microsoft.