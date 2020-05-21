Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 21 May 2020 at 09:31 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MICROSOFT --
Adding to Microsoft's wild ride this week after announcing Linux GUI apps for WSL2 and in turn writing their own Wayland compositor, Direct3D sort of for WSL2/Linux, and other announcements out of BUILD 2020, the company has announced the open-sourcing of their original BASIC implementation.

Microsoft GW-BASIC is now open-source following their prior open-sourcing of older MS-DOS versions. This original Microsoft BASIC version being open-sourced is from 1983 and is simply being open-sourced for historical purposes.

This Microsoft BASIC interpreter is written in Assembly, to no surprise considering the ivntage of the software. But Microsoft did push this code through a translator in order to make use of newer x86 ISA capabilities. As such, the code being open-sourced is that derived from their original source code.

More details on this Microsoft BASIC open-sourcing via their dev blog while the code is on GW-BASIC via GitHub.
