Microsoft Joins The Open 3D Foundation For Advancing Open-Source 3D Development
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 2 May 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT --
Microsoft has joined the Open 3D Foundation that was started by the Linux Foundation when Amazon's Lumberyard game engine went on to form the Open 3D Engine. Microsoft is now backing the Open 3D Foundation and the Open 3D Engine for promoting open-source 3D game and simulation development.

Microsoft and the Open 3D Foundation announced on Friday that the Windows company is becoming a "Premier" member alongside the likes of Amazon/AWS, Adobe, Intel, and others.

Microsoft joining the O3DF is being promoted as helping the diverse range of creators out there -- "Microsoft's roots in creativity run deep and we want to help creators wherever they are, whoever they are, and whatever platform they're creating for...This move builds on Microsoft's continued commitment to democratizing game development and making its tools and technologies available to game creators worldwide."

O3DE continues making nice progress as an open-source game engine while we'll see longer-term how it plays out and shares the open-source game engine ecosystem with the likes of the already very successful Godot Engine.


Microsoft has joined the O3DF as a premier member, the foundation's highest level of sponsorship/support.


More details on Microsoft joining the Open 3D Foundation via this press release.

Those wanting to learn more about the O3DF efforts in general can visit o3d.foundation.
Add A Comment
Related News
Microsoft Enables SELinux By Default For CBL-Mariner Linux Distro
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux Distro Updated For March With Many Security Fixes
Microsoft Makes The DirectStorage API Officially Available
Microsoft Wants To Add DirectX + HLSL Support To The Upstream LLVM/Clang Compiler
Microsoft Has Another Go At Their DirectX Linux Kernel Driver
Microsoft Posts Updated "DXGKRNL" Linux Kernel Driver For WSL/WSA
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On The NTFS Linux Driver Situation
Concerns Raised Over The "New" NTFS Linux Driver That Merged Last Year
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Changes Default For NVIDIA Driver Back To Using X.Org Rather Than Wayland
Fedora Linux 36 Delayed Again - Now Aims To Release Toward Mid-May
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Disables 3D Acceleration For Guest VMs With GNOME Boxes / Virt-Manager
Linux Disabling Raw Access To Floppy Disks "FDRAWCMD" By Default
Ubuntu Outlines How To Use Its Real-Time Kernel Beta - It Requires Ubuntu Advantage
Android 13 Beta 1 Released - Continues Focus On Privacy & Security