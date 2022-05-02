Microsoft Joins The Open 3D Foundation For Advancing Open-Source 3D Development

Microsoft and the Open 3D Foundation announced on Friday that the Windows company is becoming a "Premier" member alongside the likes of Amazon/AWS, Adobe, Intel, and others.
Microsoft joining the O3DF is being promoted as helping the diverse range of creators out there -- "Microsoft's roots in creativity run deep and we want to help creators wherever they are, whoever they are, and whatever platform they're creating for...This move builds on Microsoft's continued commitment to democratizing game development and making its tools and technologies available to game creators worldwide."
O3DE continues making nice progress as an open-source game engine while we'll see longer-term how it plays out and shares the open-source game engine ecosystem with the likes of the already very successful Godot Engine.
Microsoft has joined the O3DF as a premier member, the foundation's highest level of sponsorship/support.
More details on Microsoft joining the Open 3D Foundation via this press release.
Those wanting to learn more about the O3DF efforts in general can visit o3d.foundation.