Microsoft Adding Azure "MANA" Driver To Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 19 April 2021 at 08:32 PM EDT. 2 Comments
MICROSOFT --
Microsoft is preparing the Linux kernel for some yet-to-debut Azure network functionality.

Queued on Monday into the Net-Next tree ahead of the Linux 5.13 cycle is the Microsoft "MANA" driver. MANA is the Microsoft Azure Network Adapter network driver that will "be available in the future" with Microsoft's cloud. Given that more than half of the Azure instances are powered by Linux, it's to little surprise in this case they are upstreaming the driver early ahead of rolling out this Azure network adapter.

Several Microsoft engineers worked on this Azure Network Adapter that comes in at more than six thousand lines of new kernel code. The driver in its current form has only been tested on x86_64 and is the first Microsoft network device driver to go into the mainline kernel.

In quickly skimming through the code the comments don't reveal any interesting details around this yet to be utilized Microsoft Azure Network Adapter. Those wanting to look more into it can find the Microsoft MANA driver via net-next.git ahead of the Linux 5.13 merge window beginning next week.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.13 To Enable The Keyboard/Touchpad Of Newer Microsoft Surface Laptops
Microsoft Surface "DTX" Driver Slated For Linux 5.13
Microsoft Sends Out Patches For Hyper-V "Isolation VMs" With Linux
Microsoft Contributes Integrity Improvements To Linux 5.12
Linux 5.12 Should Be Able To Boot As The Root Partition On Microsoft's Hypervisor
Microsoft Makes The Extensible Storage Engine Open-Source
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FreeBSD 13.0 Brings Better Performance, LLVM Clang 11, Obsolete GNU Bits Removed
Vulkan Video Arrives For New Industry-Standard Video Encode/Decode
SiFive Tapes Out Their First 5nm RISC-V Processor Core
The Linux Kernel & GNOME Desktop Preparing For Privacy Screen Support
Rust Support In The Linux Kernel Undergoing Another Round Of Discussions
Gigabyte Motherboard WMI Temperature Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.13
LXQt 0.17 Released For This Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Google Supports Getting Rust Into The Linux Kernel