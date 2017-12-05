Microsoft's Linux / Open-Source Actions Of 2017

It's been another interesting year of Microsoft open-source/Linux announcements.
In 2017 Microsoft hasn't made quite as many Linux/FLOSS announcements as they did in 2016, but there's still a lot. Some of the happenings this calendar year have included:
- Microsoft became a premium sponsor of the OSI, the Open Source Initiative.
- Microsoft was also tossing money at Debian's DebConf 17.
- Performance improvements for Windows Subsystem for Linux that can be found in the Windows 10 Fall Creator's Update while more optimizations are still on the way.
- While earlier in the year, WSL graduated out of beta with Windows Subsystem for Linux running well and openSUSE/Ubuntu can now be setup from the Windows 10 App Store.
- Rolling out a long-awaited update of Skype for Linux, well, those Linux users still needing to use Skype.
- GCC ARM cross-compilation support was added to Microsoft's Visual Studio.
- The Microsoft-owned Xamarin has been developing a new .NET interpreter for Mono. Also in the Mono space, this year brought Mono 5.0.
- Microsoft went public with their work on the Git Virtual File-System (GVFS).
- .NET Core 2.0 rolled out with significant Linux improvements.
- On the graphics front they open-sourced their DirectX shader compiler.
What do you want to see Microsoft do for Linux/open-source in 2018? Or would you rather they get their hands off entirely? Let us know in the forums.
15 Comments