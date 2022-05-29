Microsoft Trims Hyper-V Boot Time By Minutes For Big Azure VMs With Linux 5.19

A Microsoft-contributed fix as part of their Hyper-V updates for the Linux 5.19 kernel can shave minutes off their Azure VM boot times when launching a virtual machine with numerous GPUs.Microsoft landed a change in their Hyper-V PCI Linux driver to not set "PCI_COMMAND_MEMORY" to avoid the lengthy amount of time spent at boot by the host to unmap/map the vBAR from/to the pBAR when the VM is booting and sets that bit. For their powerful accelerators with up to 128GB of RAM, the unmap/map on a 128GB BAR can take 1.8 seconds and that operation is performed eight times with the current Linux/pci-hyperv code during boot time. It amounts to around 14 seconds of additional boot time per GPU/accelerator.



Quite the boot time savings for big GPU-accelerated VM offerings on Azure.