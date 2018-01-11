Microsoft Still Loves Git & Continues Working On Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 16 January 2018 at 06:38 AM EST. 8 Comments
Microsoft made many upstream contributions to the Git version control system over the past year to improve its performance and they plan to continue contributing to the project.

Microsoft believes their Git repository of the Windows source code is the largest Git repository in the world. Due to its magnitude, they have been making performance improvements to Git in various areas. Microsoft developed the Git Virtual File-System but they have also been improving Git's performance in other areas too.

Over on the MSDN blog they recently detailed some of their Git performance contributions in 2017.

Microsoft does plan to continue using and advancing Git. Microsoft's Derrick Stolee wrote, "Microsoft made a big bet on Git, making it the primary version control system for Microsoft projects, hosted by VSTS. We’ve increased our investment in making Git better for everyone and will continue with some big improvements in the coming months and years – thanks to everyone in the Git community who have been incredibly willing to work with us and help us get these patches reviewed and contributed back upstream."
