Microsoft Is Exploring LTO+PGO For A Faster Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 27 August 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT --
While more and more software vendors are employing link-time optimizations (LTO) and profile-guided optimizations (PGO) for leveraging the compiler to squeeze out performance, it may surprise many that Microsoft engineers are exploring LTO+PGO for the Linux kernel in their own quest of achieving greater Linux performance.

Using link-time optimizations on the Linux kernel isn't a new concept with several different vendors over the years having proposed LTO patches for the Linux kernel albeit they don't usually end up with too much movement. In the past Linus Torvalds and others have been unconvinced by LTO'ing the kernel in part due to the poor state of LTO in the past for GCC. But these days with the modern GCC compiler (and Clang), LTO tends to be in great shape with the likes of openSUSE and soon Fedora making use of LTO by default when assembling their distribution packages. There's also been the likes of Clear Linux to take it even further by making use of AutoFDO (Auto feedback directed optimizations) for greater performance of their distribution.

While LTO'ing the Linux kernel isn't a new concept, we haven't heard as much about PGO'ing the kenrel. With profile-guided optimizations relying upon, well, profiles for feeding back into the compiler for assisting its optimization heuristics, it's vital that the profiles be accurate for real-world usage. Given the very diverse workloads seen on Linux and on the wide range of hardwares and drivers, it'd be a huge task generating profiles useful enough for PGO that can be used at large and would help the vast majority of users. Thus for PGO'ing the kernel it's likely on more of a niche basis to individual users/organizations that can employ PGO and cater it to their precise use-cases.

Ian Bearman, a softeare engineering manager at Microsoft, presented at this week's Linux Plumbers Conference on their exploration of profile guided optimization of the Linux kernel.


Their PGO interest stems from an "internal customer request" over Linux performance. Then again, Microsoft working on optimizing Linux performance isn't much of a surprise these days with another Microsoft engineer having been the one to push the FSGSBASE patches forward and ultimately the one to thank for getting them now into Linux 5.9.


Redis is one of the public examples they have been exploring for benefits from kernel PGO usage.


As of LPC2020, Microsoft continues exploring PGO for the Linux kernel. It is interesting to see that it is acknowledged Microsoft Windows does leverage LTO+PGO extensively themselves. In the Windows instance they reportedly see 5~20% greater performance from these compiler optimizations, presumably with their own MSVC compiler. More details via the slide deck from the Linux Plumbers Conference.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wine-Mono Won't Bother With .NET 5.0 - The Official Microsoft Binaries Should Work Fine
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases
Microsoft Doubles Their Commits To Mesa This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Progress Being Made On OpenCL+OpenGL Over Direct3D 12
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Alibaba Reports Their XT910 RISC-V Core To Be Faster Than An Arm Cortex-A73
Paragon Sends Out Updated NTFS Driver They Want To Mainline For The Linux Kernel
Debian's Qt Maintainers Stepping Down Ahead Of Qt 6.0
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
Firefox 80 Available With VA-API On X11, WebGL Parallel Shader Compile Support

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell