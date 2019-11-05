Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
Microsoft announced at their Ignite conference in Seattle that their Edge web-browser will see a Linux release.

This doesn't come as entirely surprisingly shocking news since Microsoft Edge is powered by Google's Chromium cross-platform engine and for months have been speculation and requests about Linux support. Microsoft is supporting Edge just not on all recent versions of Windows but also macOS, Android, and iOS as of today. So seeing Linux support in the future is just logical for rounding out their support and the little extra engineering they need to engage in for providing a Linux build of the Chromium-based browser.

Their Ignite presentation on Edge can be viewed at Microsoft Tech Community. 2020 looks like it will be another interesting year for Microsoft and Linux/open-source.
