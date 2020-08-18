Microsoft Doubles Their Commits To Mesa This Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 18 August 2020 at 07:19 AM EDT. 7 Comments
MICROSOFT --
More than a dozen patches were merged by a Microsoft engineer into Mesa yesterday.

Yes, it may be surprising there is any commits to Mesa by Microsoft engineers, but in recent months there have been patches from at least two Microsoft employees. No, they are not porting the Mesa drivers for usage on Windows, but rather part of their play for getting GPU acceleration -- compute in particular -- up and running within Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2).

Microsoft partnered with Collabora as part of their efforts for Direct3D 12 on Linux/WSL2 and getting OpenCL/OpenGL working within WSL2 too. While Collabora engineers have done a lot of the heavy lifting, Microsoft engineers have been involved as well with the likes of these Mesa patches and other areas like their DirectX kernel driver.

Mesa is now up to just over two dozen patches from Microsoft.com developers, most of which pertain to the NIR intermediate representation. This newest batch of patches is for implementing some missing OpenCL floating point opcodes for NIR/SPIR-V.

It will certainly be interesting to see how this GPU acceleration within WSL2 ultimately works out and how well it's received by the developer community.
7 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Microsoft Releases Its Own Open-Source Process Monitor For Linux
Progress Being Made On OpenCL+OpenGL Over Direct3D 12
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 Hops Onto The Microsoft Store For WSL/WSL2
Microsoft Posts Initial DRM Driver For Hyper-V Synthetic Video Device
NVIDIA, Intel Post New Windows 10 Graphics Drivers For WSL2 Linux App Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Making Progress On Their "mOS" Modified Linux Kernel Running Lightweight Kernels
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Linux 5.9 Brings Safeguard Following NVIDIA's Recent "GPL Condom" Incident
Mozilla Laying Off Around A Quarter Of Their Employees
Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
Linux 5.9 Enables P2PDMA For All AMD CPUs Zen + Newer
QEMU 5.1 Release Brings Many Improvements To This Open-Source Virtualization Component
DXVK 1.7.1 Released With Many Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell