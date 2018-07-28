Microsoft Moves Ahead With Renaming "GVFS" Project To "VFS For Git"

Last year Microsoft announced the "GVFS" open-source project as the Git Virtual File-System. Many took issue with Microsoft's open-source project being called GVFS since for years prior GNOME has been developing the well known GVfs as the virtual file-system for GIO/GLib. At first Microsoft resisted calls for changing their project's name, but now are making good on doing so.
Microsoft resisted initial calls for renaming their GVFS Git Virtual File-System project but after further pressure, they agreed that they would change the project's name to avoid confusion with the existing GNOME free software project. Over the last week they quietly began renaming the project.
The Microsoft GitHub repository began updating their documentation from "GVFS" to "VFS For Git".
They also outlined that their next steps will be to make the necessary command-line interface changes, including the renaming of their CLI executable and service. Further out they may rename GVFS references within their source code and possibly in their protocol endpoint.
