Microsoft Moves Ahead With Renaming "GVFS" Project To "VFS For Git"
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 28 July 2018 at 08:31 AM EDT. 8 Comments
MICROSOFT --
Last year Microsoft announced the "GVFS" open-source project as the Git Virtual File-System. Many took issue with Microsoft's open-source project being called GVFS since for years prior GNOME has been developing the well known GVfs as the virtual file-system for GIO/GLib. At first Microsoft resisted calls for changing their project's name, but now are making good on doing so.

Microsoft resisted initial calls for renaming their GVFS Git Virtual File-System project but after further pressure, they agreed that they would change the project's name to avoid confusion with the existing GNOME free software project. Over the last week they quietly began renaming the project.

The Microsoft GitHub repository began updating their documentation from "GVFS" to "VFS For Git".

They also outlined that their next steps will be to make the necessary command-line interface changes, including the renaming of their CLI executable and service. Further out they may rename GVFS references within their source code and possibly in their protocol endpoint.
8 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Microsoft News
Microsoft's PowerShell Now Available On Ubuntu In Snap Form
It's Official: Microsoft Pays Out $7.5 Billion For GitHub, Nat Friedman Becomes The CEO
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub
Clear Linux Exploring Support For Windows WSL
Windows' Notepad Finally Supports Unix/Linux Line Endings
AzCopy Is The Latest Software Microsoft Has Brought To Linux
Popular News This Week
Fedora 29 Is Shaping Up To Be A Very Exciting Release
Google/Microsoft/Twitter/Facebook Announce The Open-Source Data Transfer Project
Ubuntu 18.10's New Theme Is Now Yaru
What Build System Should Qt 6 Use?
Microsoft's PowerShell Now Available On Ubuntu In Snap Form
A Look At The Linux vs. Windows Power Use For A Ryzen 7 + Radeon RX Vega Desktop