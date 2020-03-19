Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
While not Linux specific news, for those interested in graphics APIs or cross-platform aspects of gaming, Microsoft today announced DirectX 12 Ultimate.

DirectX 12 Ultimate is their "culmination of the best graphics technology" and incorporates all next-gen graphics features for both Windows and Xbox Series X.

DirectX 12 Ultimate amounts to the latest DX12 with DirectX Raytracing, variable rate shading, mesh shaders, and sampler feedback functionality. Microsoft is also spinning DirectX 12 Ultimate as a logo for vendors to easily indicate that their drivers/hardware support all of this functionality.


Those interested in learning more can read today's announcement on the Microsoft developer blog.

NVIDIA today is releasing a driver for DirectX 12 Ultimate functionality on Windows in conjunction with their RTX 2000 series hardware.

AMD also confirmed today that their forthcoming RDNA 2 graphics cards with ray-tracing will be able to support DirectX 12 Ultimate.
