Microsoft Begins Landing Changes For Cross-Platform Support With Their Mesa D3D12 Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 2 December 2020 at 03:22 AM EST. 1 Comment
MICROSOFT --
Last month the Microsoft-backed Direct3D 12 Gallium3D driver was merged into Mesa 21.0. This is the driver for allowing graphics/compute APIs like OpenGL and OpenCL to run on top of Direct3D with Windows 10. That work to the Gallium D3D12 code has been continuing with the start of the cross-platform code now being merged.

Before getting too excited, while this is about cross-platform support for this Gallium Direct3D 12 code, the use-case is about getting OpenGL working within Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). This effort is not focused outside of the WSL context or doing any crazy things to improve Linux gaming.

This merge request was honored on Tuesday as the initial preparations for cross-platform support of the D3D12 code. The initial work was on allowing this D3D12 and NIR to DXI code to work in compiler toolchains outside of Microsoft MSVC and non-Windows SDKs. Given it will be built within Linux distributions on Windows Subsystem for Linux 2, various clean-ups and build changes were necessary.

The actual wiring up of allowing OpenGL to work within Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 instances (by means of translating to Direct3D 12) is still being tackled. This code is already proving useful to Windows itself for allowing OpenGL (and ultimately OpenCL) to run on Windows itself off D3D12 drivers, which is particularly useful right now for Windows on Arm where GL/CL drivers may not be available.
1 Comment
Related News
WireGuard For Windows Updated With Improved Installer, ARM/ARM64 Support
Microsoft Releases .NET 5.0 With Many Performance Improvements, Continued Linux Work
Mesa 21.0 Merges Direct3D 12 Gallium3D Driver
It's Now Even Easier Setting Up Windows Subsystem For Linux On Windows 10
Mesa 20.3 Can Now Consume SPIR-V Binaries Generated By LLVM's libclc
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Systemd 247 Released With Experimental Out-of-Memory Daemon, New Credentials Capability
Radeon RX 6800 Series 1440p Linux Gaming Benchmarks With 15 GPUs
GNOME 40 Mutter Moves Input Work To A Separate Thread
Intel: AMD Weak On Battery-Powered Laptop Performance - But DPTF On Linux Still Sucks
The 2020 US Thanksgiving / Black Friday Phoronix Premium Special
Linux READFILE System Call Revived Now That It Might Have A User
Valve Now Funding Blumenkrantz - Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan To Continue