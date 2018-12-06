Microsoft Is Going Ahead And Rebuilding Edge Browser Atop Chromium

Microsoft today confirmed the recent rumors that they are rebuilding their Edge web-browser atop the Chromium browser engine.
"Microsoft has meaningfully increased participation in the open source software (OSS) community, becoming one of the world’s largest supporters of OSS projects. Today we’re announcing that we intend to adopt the Chromium open source project in the development of Microsoft Edge on the desktop to create better web compatibility for our customers and less fragmentation of the web for all web developers," announced Joe Belfiore, Corporate Vice President of Windows.
Microsoft intends to contribute to upstream Chromium and over the next year will switch over to the Edge-on-Chromium for their desktop builds. With this move they are also supporting Edge on all supported versions of Windows and will be more frequently updating the browser.
More details on the Windows Blog.
