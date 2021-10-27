Microsoft Publishes October 2021 Update For Its Linux Distribution
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 3 November 2021 at 03:21 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Microsoft today released its monthly update to CBL-Mariner, its internal Linux distribution that is used for a variety of purposes at the Windows company.

The CBL-Mariner October 2021 update shifts to a newer Linux 5.10 LTS point release, integrates the DataStax Cassandra CPP driver, reduces the core image size by dropping Python 2 finally from its images, fixes a variety of bugs, adds new packages like Dwarves and libdivsufsort, and updates many of its existing packages for features/fixes/security purposes. Security fixes range from Vim to Moby to Apache HTTPD and Wget vulnerabilities.

The full list of changes and bugs fixed by the Microsoft CBL-Mariner October 2021 update can be found via GitHub. Microsoft does continue to publish CBL-Mariner ISO images that are intended primarily for use within Hyper-V virtualized environments.
