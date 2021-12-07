Microsoft Releases Updated CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 17 December 2021 at 04:24 PM EST. 2 Comments
MICROSOFT --
While now half-way through December, Microsoft today published their November 2021 update to CBL-Mariner 1.0, their in-house Linux distribution.

Microsoft initially made CBL-Mariner public back during the summer as the Linux distribution they developed internally for use by different Microsoft teams for cloud, edge computing, and other use-cases. Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux distribution has found use within Azure, Windows Subsystem for Linux, SONiC, and by other Microsoft teams/departments.

Microsoft has been issuing monthly updates to this RPM-based Linux distribution and today marks their November 2021 release. With this new update to CBL-Mariner are various package upgrades, including DNF 4.10 for package management and libdnf 0.65, OSTree 2020.1.4, RPM-OSTree 2020.4, and others. CBL-Mariner is now onto using the latest Linux 5.10 LTS point release.


In addition to the routine package upgrades for prominent software components, there are also new releases and patches stemming from various security issues.

Downloads and the full list of changes for Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux distribution can be found from GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
Microsoft To Make Windows Terminal The Default Choice On Windows 11
Microsoft Releases Performance Tools For Linux/Android
Microsoft Working On Direct3D 12 Video Acceleration For Mesa
Microsoft Has More SMB3/CIFS Enhancements For Linux 5.16, Including For Performance
HP To Begin Pre-Loading WSL2 For Windows On Upcoming HP Workstations
Intel + Microsoft Bring oneAPI L0 & OpenCL To WSL2 With Open-Source Stack + DXGKRNL
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Radeon Linux Driver Has A Huge Optimization Two Decades Later For ATI R300~R500 GPUs
systemd 250 Is Coming For Christmas With A Boat Load Of New Features
GNOME 42 To Finally Allow Input Events To Happen Full-Rate
Linux Kernel Patches Allow Booting Higher Core Count Systems Much Faster
Linux Kernel Set To Finally Retire AMD 3DNow!
BOLT Close To Merging Into LLVM For Optimizing Performance Of Binaries
EXT4 Prepared To Switch To Linux's New Mount API
Wayland 1.20 Released With Proper FreeBSD Support, Protocol Additions