Microsoft Releases Updated CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution

While now half-way through December, Microsoft today published their November 2021 update to CBL-Mariner 1.0, their in-house Linux distribution.
Microsoft initially made CBL-Mariner public back during the summer as the Linux distribution they developed internally for use by different Microsoft teams for cloud, edge computing, and other use-cases. Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux distribution has found use within Azure, Windows Subsystem for Linux, SONiC, and by other Microsoft teams/departments.
Microsoft has been issuing monthly updates to this RPM-based Linux distribution and today marks their November 2021 release. With this new update to CBL-Mariner are various package upgrades, including DNF 4.10 for package management and libdnf 0.65, OSTree 2020.1.4, RPM-OSTree 2020.4, and others. CBL-Mariner is now onto using the latest Linux 5.10 LTS point release.
In addition to the routine package upgrades for prominent software components, there are also new releases and patches stemming from various security issues.
Downloads and the full list of changes for Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux distribution can be found from GitHub.
