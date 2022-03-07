Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux Distro Updated For March With Many Security Fixes

It's been nearly one year since Microsoft published CBL-Mariner 1.0 as their internal Linux distribution in use at the WIndows company. Microsoft continues building upon CBL-Mariner and using it for a variety of use-cases from within Azure (for Sphere OS) to WSL and much more. They continue publishing monthly ISO releases for those wanting to use this Microsoft Linux spin for their own uses.
The March 2022 update for CBL-Mariner includes updates to address many security vulnerabilities. In particular, many CVEs addressed around the Linux kernel (including for the dirty pipe vulnerability), OpenJDK, MariaDB, and other prominent open-source packages.
Besides the big stream of security fixes, the CBL-Mariner 1.0 for this month also now enables the Perl Compatible Regular Expression (PCRE) JIT functionality. This release also now supports Qualys' Distroless Container CVE scanning functionality by including the RPM manifest with distroless containers.
Downloads and more details on the new CBL-Mariner update via GitHub.
