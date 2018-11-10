Microsoft Acquires Obsidian & inXile Entertainment

As what could spell bad news for seeing native Linux game ports of future Pillars and Wasteland titles, among others, Microsoft announced they are acquiring Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment.
Microsoft is acquiring Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment as part of their effort to deliver "a steady stream of new, exclusive games to our fans." That exclusive reference doesn't bode well if you were fans of inXile or Obsidian games on Linux.
Microsoft announced these game development outfits are joining Microsoft Studios.
Obsidian Entertainment has been responsible for the Pillars of Eternity games, Neverwinter Nights 2, and others, many of which did see Linux game ports. Brian Fargo's inXile Entertainment meanwhile has been working in Wasteland 3 after their success with Wasteland 2 in 2014, which did see a Linux port. There's also been The Bard's Tale IV, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and other game releases of theirs that have seen Linux ports.
At least with Steam Play / Proton / DXVK rapidly progressing, should future Obsidian and inXile games not see native Linux game ports, at least there are good chances of them running well on Steam Play or even Wine.
10 Comments