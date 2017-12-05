Microsoft Brings AMD EPYC To The Cloud
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 5 December 2017 at 09:33 AM EST. 4 Comments
For those wanting to run with AMD EPYC processors in the cloud, it's now possible with Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft's Azure platform has become the first major public cloud to offer instances powered by AMD EPYC processors. Microsoft selected the EPYC 7551 as their launch processor to use for the L-series of VMs on Azure.


Using EPYC has yielded 33% more connectivity than other two-socket solutions and these EPYC servers are based on Microsoft's Project Olympus design.

The instances backed by EPYC on Azure currently include the L8s, L16s, L32s, and L64s. These instances range from 8 to 64 vCPUs, from 64GB to 512GB of memory, and up to eight 1.9TB SSDs.

More details at azure.microsoft.com. Overall I am quite happy with all of my EPYC experiences thus far and great to see these Zen-based server CPUs becoming available via a public cloud.
