AzCopy Is The Latest Software Microsoft Has Brought To Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 30 April 2018 at 04:09 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MICROSOFT --
AzCopy is the latest software Microsoft has brought to Linux and is now generally available, but not entirely a surprise or unexpected.

AzCopy is a data transfer utility for moving data to/from Azure Storage at "optimal performance" while being reliable and integrating well with their cloud platform. Given the Azure support and the heavy Linux use there, it's not much of a surprise they have ported their AzCopy software to Linux. Think of it like scp or so but catered to the Azure data storage platform.

As of today it's generally available on Linux with specialized builds for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6, Ubuntu 14.04, Ubuntu 16.04, and a generlc Linux 64-bit binary. More details on it for any Linux users making use of Azure at docs.microsoft.com.
1 Comment

