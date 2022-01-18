Microsoft To Acquire Activision Blizzard
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 18 January 2022 at 09:00 AM EST.
Microsoft announced plans this morning to acquire Activision Blizzard in a nearly $69 billion (USD) deal.

For growing Microsoft's gaming business across mobile, PC, console, and cloud, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard. The all-cash deal pegs the value at $68.7 billion USD. The deal is expected to close in FY2023.

Obviously this would be a big win for Microsoft's Xbox efforts while the impact on Linux gamers will be interesting. While native Linux game ports aren't expected, while Microsoft's stance on Activision Blizzard games on Steam will be interesting and ultimately from there how well they will work with Steam Play (Proton) for Linux gamers.


More details in Microsoft's press release announcing this huge shift in the gaming industry, permitting this big deal passes all necessary regulatory hurdles.
