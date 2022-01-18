Microsoft To Acquire Activision Blizzard

Microsoft announced plans this morning to acquire Activision Blizzard in a nearly $69 billion (USD) deal.For growing Microsoft's gaming business across mobile, PC, console, and cloud, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard. The all-cash deal pegs the value at $68.7 billion USD. The deal is expected to close in FY2023.Obviously this would be a big win for Microsoft's Xbox efforts while the impact on Linux gamers will be interesting. While native Linux game ports aren't expected, while Microsoft's stance on Activision Blizzard games on Steam will be interesting and ultimately from there how well they will work with Steam Play (Proton) for Linux gamers.



