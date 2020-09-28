Micron Looks To Upstream Their Media Pool "Mpool" Object Storage To The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 28 September 2020 at 02:40 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Micron's Mpool is at the heart of their HSE Open-Source Storage Engine in providing an object storage media pool built atop block storage devices. Micron engineers are now looking at possibly having Mpool upstreamed into the mainline Linux kernel.

The HSE Open-Source Storage Engine has continued advancing as an optimized key-value store database for high performance SSDs and persistent memory. HSE builds on top of the Mpool implementation that offers this object storage built atop the raw SSD / persistent memory devices without any underlying file-system.

Outside of the HSE context, Mpool could potentially be used by other object storage systems building on immutable objects. Micron engineers said they designed Mpool in order to better support NVMe Streams, ZNS, persistent memory, and other modern features.

A set of 22 patches amounting to over twenty-three thousand lines of new kernel code were sent out today for review in looking to have the Mpool kernel driver mainlined.

We'll see how the review process goes and if other upstream Linux storage/block developers are interested in the merits of Mpool and getting it upstreamed. More technical details on the Mpool implementation can be found via the cover letter of the patch series.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.10 To See RAID10 DISCARD Improvement - From 259 Seconds To Less Than 1 Second
OpenZFS 2.0-RC2 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Linux Receiving Generic Casefolding Implementation For File-Systems
VirtIO-FS DAX Support Close To Mainline For Offering Tremendous Performance Boost
Google Is Still Striving To Upstream Incremental FS In Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
Apple Open-Sources Swift System, Adds Linux Support
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
AMD Sends Out Linux Kernel Support For Van Gogh APUs - Confirms DDR5 Memory, VCN3
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed
Experiments Are Underway With Vulkan Powering The KDE Plasma Shell