Micron HSE 2.1 Open-Source Storage Engine Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 17 December 2021 at 05:16 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Since early 2020 Micron went public with HSE as an open-source storage engine for SSDs and persistent memory. The HSE key-value store proved to be extremely performant with the likes of a MongoDB implementation but required changes to the Linux kernel that made it initially a higher barrier for entry. HSE 2.0 shipped in October that no longer required those kernel changes while still offering blistering fast performance. Now to round out the year they have HSE 2.1.

HSE 2.1's goal is still about being a speedy, embed-friendly key-value store for modern storage whether it be solid-state drives or persistent memory. Besides the example MongoDB implementation, HSE is geared for use with HPC computing, machine learning, IoT deployments, and elsewhere where having a lightning fast key-value store is useful that can scale up to TBs of data and "hundreds of billions" of keys per store.

HSE 2.1 offers up improvements around persistent memory devices, adds new introspection APIs, the Python language bindings have been updated, other API improvements, enabling HSE for the s390x CPU architecture, and more improvements were made to the Heterogeneous-Memory Storage Engine's build system and test suite.

HSE 2.1 can be downloaded from GitHub. This Micron open-source project is under an Apache 2.0 license.
