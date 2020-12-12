Micron's HSE Open-Source Storage Engine Hits v1.9
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 12 December 2020 at 03:48 AM EST.
Announced earlier this year by Micron was the HSE open-source storage engine aimed for low-latency, speed-performance on modern SSD storage and ideal for powering the likes of NoSQL databases. In squeezing out one more major release before year's end, HSE 1.9 was released on Friday.

The Heterogeneous-Memory Storage Engine continues to be tweaked for providing a low-latency, high performance key-value store atop NAND flash or persistent memory. With the HSE 1.9 release there are quality of service improvements to provide more consistent performance, increased value compression performance, and a new parameter to specify the minimum length value for compression.

Downloads and more details on HSE 1.9 can be found via GitHub.

Micron engineers were looking to upstream their Mpool object storage into the Linux kernel that is part of the HSE effort. But since that initial kernel mailing list interaction in September we haven't heard anything more yet on those plans or frankly much interest from upstream.
