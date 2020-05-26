Micron's HSE Open-Source Storage Engine Ticks Up To v1.7.1
26 May 2020
Announced at the end of April was Micron's HSE as a new open-source storage engine designed for offering speedy performance and lower latency on modern solid-based storage, especially for systems employing 3D XPoint technology. Version 1.7.1 of HSE was released today as their first open-source release since going public with this technology.

HSE 1.7.0 was released a week prior to Micron announcing this open-source project in April while has now been succeeded by v1.7.1. This heterogeneous-memory storage engine over the past month has seen a number of fixes throughout, cleaning up code as a result of code review, fixing up some of the examples, and other work.

There doesn't appear to be any formal change-log or release announcement for this release, but the source code as well as RHEL7/RHEL8 binaries can be found via this GitHub repository. It's still on my TODO list to benchmark this Micron HSE open-source project and hopefully will find the time to get to that in June.
